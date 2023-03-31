Insider Buying: Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Insider Buys 405,000 Shares of Stock

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Rating) insider Gerald Harvey acquired 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.70 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,497,690.00 ($998,460.00).

Gerald Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harvey Norman alerts:

On Friday, March 24th, Gerald Harvey bought 270,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.71 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,000,890.00 ($667,260.00).

On Friday, March 17th, Gerald Harvey bought 2,600,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.76 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,786,400.00 ($6,524,266.67).

On Tuesday, March 21st, Gerald Harvey bought 267,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.72 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$993,507.00 ($662,338.00).

On Monday, March 13th, Gerald Harvey bought 2,426,235 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.82 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,256,086.53 ($6,170,724.35).

On Wednesday, March 15th, Gerald Harvey bought 3,100,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.82 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,838,900.00 ($7,892,600.00).

On Tuesday, March 7th, Gerald Harvey bought 1,090,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.85 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,193,230.00 ($2,795,486.67).

On Thursday, March 9th, Gerald Harvey acquired 620,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.86 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,393,820.00 ($1,595,880.00).

On Friday, March 3rd, Gerald Harvey acquired 1,865,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.75 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,990,020.00 ($4,660,013.33).

Harvey Norman Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Harvey Norman Cuts Dividend

About Harvey Norman

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. Harvey Norman’s dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

(Get Rating)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.