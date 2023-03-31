Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Purchases 55,154 Shares

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 55,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $3,364,394.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,520,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,756,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.6 %

Southwest Gas stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.27. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.75 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Gas

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Stories

