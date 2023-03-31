AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

AXGN has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut AxoGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.33. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $207,296.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $207,296.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $136,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AxoGen by 851.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AxoGen by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

