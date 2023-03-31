StockNews.com Lowers West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

West Bancorporation Price Performance

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $300.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. Analysts forecast that West Bancorporation will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of West Bancorporation

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 104,866 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 12,276 shares during the period. 42.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.