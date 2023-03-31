Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ WVVI opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.72. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.