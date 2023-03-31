DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WW. Craig Hallum downgraded WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.96.

WW International stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $276.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.63. WW International has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $11.03.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. WW International had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $223.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.01 million. On average, analysts expect that WW International will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 34,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $668,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

