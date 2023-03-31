Contrasting EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) & Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EOG Resources and Ecopetrol’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $25.70 billion 2.60 $7.76 billion $13.21 8.60 Ecopetrol $31.89 billion 0.67 $6.69 billion $3.81 2.73

EOG Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ecopetrol. Ecopetrol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

87.4% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ecopetrol shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EOG Resources and Ecopetrol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 30.19% 34.95% 20.44% Ecopetrol 20.85% 24.92% 9.14%

Volatility and Risk

EOG Resources has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for EOG Resources and Ecopetrol, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 4 16 1 2.86 Ecopetrol 0 3 0 0 2.00

EOG Resources currently has a consensus target price of $150.68, suggesting a potential upside of 32.71%. Ecopetrol has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.50%. Given EOG Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Ecopetrol.

Dividends

EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ecopetrol pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.1%. EOG Resources pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ecopetrol pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. EOG Resources has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Ecopetrol on 16 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Transportation and Logistics segment comprises of pipelines and other transportation activities. The Refining and Petrochemicals segment involves in refining activities and its products include motor fuels, fuel oils, and petrochemicals. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

