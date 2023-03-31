Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) vs. PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Critical Review

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PolyMet Mining and Freeport-McMoRan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyMet Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Freeport-McMoRan 1 10 4 0 2.20

Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus price target of $39.38, indicating a potential downside of 2.03%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than PolyMet Mining.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyMet Mining N/A N/A -$34.09 million ($0.34) -6.24 Freeport-McMoRan $22.78 billion 2.52 $3.47 billion $2.37 16.96

This table compares PolyMet Mining and Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than PolyMet Mining. PolyMet Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeport-McMoRan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.9% of PolyMet Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of PolyMet Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

PolyMet Mining has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PolyMet Mining and Freeport-McMoRan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyMet Mining N/A -10.03% -7.09% Freeport-McMoRan 15.22% 14.59% 7.09%

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats PolyMet Mining on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyMet Mining

(Get Rating)

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico. The South America Mining segment includes Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The Indonesia Mining segment handles the operations of the Grasberg minerals district that produce copper concentrate containing significant quantities of gold and silver. The Molybdenum Mines segment includes the Henderson underground mine and Climax open pit mine, both in Colorado. The Rod and Refining segment consists of copper conversion facilities located in North America and includes a refinery, rod mills, and a specialty copper products facility. The Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining segment smelts and refines copper concentrate and markets refined copper and precious metals in slimes. The Corporate and Other segment offers other mining and

