Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $350.00 at Argus

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Argus from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $312.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.64 and a 200 day moving average of $300.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $233.01 and a twelve month high of $325.19.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at $28,227,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,430 shares of company stock worth $14,425,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,883 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,195,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,137,000 after buying an additional 246,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 78,478 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,663,000 after buying an additional 55,193 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

