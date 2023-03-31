Ltd Fifthdelta Purchases 299,000 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Stock

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta bought 299,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $2,030,210.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,575,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,706,755.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd Fifthdelta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Ltd Fifthdelta sold 1,529,026 shares of Fisker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $10,015,120.30.

On Thursday, February 9th, Ltd Fifthdelta sold 395,116 shares of Fisker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $2,975,223.48.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Ltd Fifthdelta purchased 756,400 shares of Fisker stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $5,196,468.00.

Fisker Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $5.98 on Friday. Fisker Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 160,086.58%. Fisker’s revenue for the quarter was up 646.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fisker

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fisker by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Fisker by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fisker by 757.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fisker by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker



Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Further Reading

