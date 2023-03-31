Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.04, for a total transaction of $1,736,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $28,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

UTHR opened at $219.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.42. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after acquiring an additional 163,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $906,061,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.55.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

