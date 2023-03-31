Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Wedbush

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s FY2026 earnings at ($12.94) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($15.07) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UBX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Unity Biotechnology Trading Up 1.8 %

UBX opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.79. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

About Unity Biotechnology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 111,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 51,003 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

(Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

