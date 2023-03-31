Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Wedbush

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s FY2026 earnings at ($12.94) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($15.07) EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UBX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.
Unity Biotechnology Trading Up 1.8 %
UBX opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.79. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology
About Unity Biotechnology
Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.