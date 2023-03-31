Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld Sells 60,537 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $26.34 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Pinterest’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 21.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pinterest by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PINS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

