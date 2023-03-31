UBS Group Downgrades Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Ultrapar Participações Trading Up 1.5 %

UGP stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ultrapar Participações has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51.

Ultrapar Participações Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 247,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 348.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 152.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

Featured Stories

