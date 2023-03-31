Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stewart Information Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Stewart Information Services has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $65.32.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $655.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 3,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.70 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,183.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

