TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TGNA. Guggenheim cut their target price on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

TGNA opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. TEGNA had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $917.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 144.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 356,032 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 26.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 54.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,790 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in TEGNA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 117,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

