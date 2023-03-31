Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.06.

Shares of RACE opened at $268.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.11. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $274.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.27.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 709,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,264,000 after acquiring an additional 65,973 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

