Telsey Advisory Group Increases PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $102.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.32% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PVH. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PVH to $77.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.78.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Up 1.2 %

PVH stock opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. PVH has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $94.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,002 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,380,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after acquiring an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,658,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,579,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,762,000 after acquiring an additional 84,262 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.