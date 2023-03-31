TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Cfra

Cfra reiterated their hold rating on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cfra currently has a $100.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $120.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.20.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SNX stock opened at $94.49 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 billion. Research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,879,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $839,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,891,617.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,193,767 shares of company stock worth $503,877,398 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Featured Articles

