Stifel Nicolaus Trims TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Target Price to $110.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.20.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $94.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,144.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,144.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $777,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,206.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,193,767 shares of company stock worth $503,877,398. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,274,000 after acquiring an additional 84,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,018,000 after acquiring an additional 211,608 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,921,000 after acquiring an additional 125,192 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,351,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,410,000 after acquiring an additional 205,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,017,000 after acquiring an additional 64,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

