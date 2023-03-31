CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for CytomX Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the year. The consensus estimate for CytomX Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CTMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $97.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 345,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 34,590 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,719,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,298 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.