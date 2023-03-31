Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) & Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) Head-To-Head Survey

Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH – Get Rating) and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Gopher Protocol and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gopher Protocol -80.22% -284.85% -136.31% Cerberus Cyber Sentinel -150.63% -96.49% -73.42%

Risk & Volatility

Gopher Protocol has a beta of 3.22, suggesting that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gopher Protocol 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerberus Cyber Sentinel 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gopher Protocol and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,415.15%. Given Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cerberus Cyber Sentinel is more favorable than Gopher Protocol.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gopher Protocol and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gopher Protocol $51.57 million 0.00 -$51.77 million N/A N/A Cerberus Cyber Sentinel $37.70 million 1.33 -$39.15 million N/A N/A

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gopher Protocol.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are held by institutional investors. 62.3% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel beats Gopher Protocol on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gopher Protocol

Gopher Protocol Inc., a development-stage company, engages in developing Internet of Things and artificial intelligence enabled mobile technology. Its technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS, SIM cards, and gift cards. The company was formerly known as Forex International Trading Corp. and changed its name to Gopher Protocol Inc. in February 2015. Gopher Protocol Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

