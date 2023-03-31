Babylon (BBLN) vs. The Competition Critical Comparison

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Babylon to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.8% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of Babylon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Babylon and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon -39.85% N/A -88.51% Babylon Competitors -122.69% -179.43% -25.81%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $1.11 billion -$221.45 million -0.18 Babylon Competitors $1.43 billion -$99.23 million -5.72

This table compares Babylon and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Babylon’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Babylon. Babylon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Babylon has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babylon’s peers have a beta of 1.52, suggesting that their average share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Babylon and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 0 3 2 0 2.40 Babylon Competitors 9 153 301 0 2.63

Babylon presently has a consensus price target of $53.08, indicating a potential upside of 1,001.31%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 35.43%. Given Babylon’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Babylon is more favorable than its peers.

Babylon Company Profile

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

