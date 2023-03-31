Critical Comparison: Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) & China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology (OTCMKTS:CNTFY)

China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology (OTCMKTS:CNTFY – Get Rating) and Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology and Society Pass’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Society Pass $5.64 million 4.85 -$33.79 million ($1.38) -0.73

China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Society Pass.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Society Pass 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology and Society Pass, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Society Pass has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 172.28%.

Profitability

This table compares China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology and Society Pass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology N/A N/A N/A Society Pass -599.57% -111.29% -88.60%

Risk & Volatility

China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Society Pass has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Society Pass shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Society Pass shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Society Pass beats China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology

China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile solutions and development of real estate properties. It operates through the Mobile Phone and Real Estate business segments. The Mobile Phone business segment designs and develops smart phones, wireless modules, and electronic components, and provides handset design services. The Real Estate business segment develops, owns, and operates commercial real estate properties in China. The company was founded by De Fu Dong in July 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website. Its loyalty-focused and data-driven e-commerce marketing platform interfaces connect consumers with merchants in the F&B and lifestyle sectors. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

