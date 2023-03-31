Comparing First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) and Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Rating) and Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of First Niles Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of First Niles Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get First Niles Financial alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Niles Financial and Brookline Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brookline Bancorp $373.53 million 2.47 $109.74 million $1.43 7.27

Volatility & Risk

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Niles Financial.

First Niles Financial has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Niles Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Brookline Bancorp pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Brookline Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Niles Financial and Brookline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A Brookline Bancorp 29.38% 11.42% 1.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Niles Financial and Brookline Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Niles Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookline Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Brookline Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 65.87%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than First Niles Financial.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats First Niles Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Niles Financial

(Get Rating)

First Niles Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. Its services include checking, savings, and loans. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Niles, OH.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers. It also provides equipment financing services. The company was founded on November 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for First Niles Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Niles Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.