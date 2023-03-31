Head-To-Head Analysis: Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX) & Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) and Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coterra Energy and Stratex Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $9.05 billion 2.03 $4.07 billion $5.11 4.70 Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Stratex Oil & Gas.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 1 16 3 0 2.10 Stratex Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Coterra Energy and Stratex Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Coterra Energy presently has a consensus price target of $30.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.83%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Stratex Oil & Gas.

Volatility and Risk

Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stratex Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Coterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coterra Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coterra Energy and Stratex Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 44.91% 31.29% 18.92% Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Stratex Oil & Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc. is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc. on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and Cimarex Energy Co. Coterra Energy was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Stratex Oil & Gas

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. engages in the exploitation, exploration, development of oil and gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in Texas, Montana, Colorado, Kansas, North Dakota, and Utah. The company was founded on January 6, 1989 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.

