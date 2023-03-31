Analyzing California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) and Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY)

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) and Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for California BanCorp and Unity Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California BanCorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Unity Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

California BanCorp currently has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.63%. Unity Bancorp has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.90%. Given Unity Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Unity Bancorp is more favorable than California BanCorp.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California BanCorp $89.65 million 1.82 $21.11 million $2.52 7.76 Unity Bancorp $108.78 million 2.18 $38.46 million $3.59 6.25

This table compares California BanCorp and Unity Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Unity Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than California BanCorp. Unity Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than California BanCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares California BanCorp and Unity Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California BanCorp 23.54% 13.00% 1.08% Unity Bancorp 35.35% 16.99% 1.72%

Volatility & Risk

California BanCorp has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.8% of California BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of California BanCorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Unity Bancorp beats California BanCorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to business and professional corporations. Its products and services include commercial checking; savings and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; treasury and cash management services; foreign exchange services; commercial and industrial loans; asset-based loans; loans to dental and veterinary professionals; commercial real estate loans; residential and commercial construction and development loans; online banking; and mobile banking. The company was founded by Rochelle G. Klein on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, NJ.

