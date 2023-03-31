Contrasting Steakholder Foods (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) & Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) and Steakholder Foods (OTCMKTS:MTTCF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tandem Diabetes Care and Steakholder Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 0 5 5 0 2.50 Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus price target of $61.77, indicating a potential upside of 54.69%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than Steakholder Foods.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care -11.81% -10.88% -4.58% Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Steakholder Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Steakholder Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $801.22 million 3.22 -$94.59 million ($1.48) -26.98 Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Steakholder Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats Steakholder Foods on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Steakholder Foods

(Get Rating)

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

