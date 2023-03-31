Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $71.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.39.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

