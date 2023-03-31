Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $14.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on MPW. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.91.
NYSE MPW opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96.
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
