Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $14.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MPW. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.91.

NYSE MPW opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,104,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,612,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

