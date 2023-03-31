Roth Mkm Increases Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target to $19.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 8.8 %

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.77. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $659,872.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.