Short Interest in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Increases By 27.0%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ AEY opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 million, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.54. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 49,706 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

