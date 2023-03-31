Short Interest in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Increases By 27.0%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
NASDAQ AEY opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 million, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.54. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.
