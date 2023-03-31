Analysts Offer Predictions for MAG Silver Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.
MAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares set a C$26.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.75 to C$25.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of MAG Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.58.
MAG Silver Stock Up 4.0 %
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.