Analysts Offer Predictions for MAG Silver Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares set a C$26.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.75 to C$25.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of MAG Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.58.

MAG Silver Stock Up 4.0 %

MAG Silver Company Profile

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 26.20, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$13.60 and a 12 month high of C$23.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.74.

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.