StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.51. First Community has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. First Community had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. Analysts expect that First Community will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other First Community news, Director Jan H. Hollar bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Community by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

