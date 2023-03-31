Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Eltek Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of -1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.23.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

