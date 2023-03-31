StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 million, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.99. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.
