StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 million, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.99. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

