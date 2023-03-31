GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31.

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

