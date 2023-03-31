Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,333,741.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 527,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,775.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 400.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.