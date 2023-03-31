Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
Exelixis Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.40.
Insider Activity at Exelixis
In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,333,741.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 527,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,775.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Exelixis
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 400.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Exelixis
Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.
