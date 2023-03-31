Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Decreased by B. Riley

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AAGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Alcoa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AA. StockNews.com raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of AA opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alcoa by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365 in the last ninety days.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

