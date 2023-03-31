Bakkt (BKKT) vs. The Competition Critical Survey

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) is one of 427 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bakkt to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bakkt and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt $54.57 million -$577.40 million -0.22 Bakkt Competitors $1.94 billion $231.40 million 7.64

Bakkt’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt. Bakkt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 1 1 1 0 2.00 Bakkt Competitors 1906 12694 26359 605 2.62

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bakkt and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bakkt currently has a consensus price target of $2.45, indicating a potential upside of 49.39%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 16.21%. Given Bakkt’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bakkt is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Bakkt and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt -1,054.21% 85.81% 75.71% Bakkt Competitors -59.60% -99.66% -10.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Bakkt shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bakkt has a beta of 4.71, indicating that its stock price is 371% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt’s competitors have a beta of 0.45, indicating that their average stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bakkt competitors beat Bakkt on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Bakkt Company Profile

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange Holdings, Inc.

