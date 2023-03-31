Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Profire Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Profire Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 32,185 shares during the period. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

