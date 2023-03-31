Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 1.1 %

BBGI stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $24.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

