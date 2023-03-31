StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

CHCI stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.