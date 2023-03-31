Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a market cap of $90.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,526,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.

