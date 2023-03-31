CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $112.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $91,614.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Petiole USA ltd grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 215,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the period. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

