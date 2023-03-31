ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.10. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.