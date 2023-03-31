StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
Yunhong CTI Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yunhong CTI (CTIB)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.