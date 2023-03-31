StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIMGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

ALIM stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Transactions at Alimera Sciences

In related news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $313,433.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

