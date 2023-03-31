StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Alimera Sciences Stock Performance
ALIM stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.42.
Insider Transactions at Alimera Sciences
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.
About Alimera Sciences
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.