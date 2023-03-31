Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

ARTW opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 million, a P/E ratio of 99.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.