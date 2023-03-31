Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Delcath Systems, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delcath Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delcath Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,280.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.28%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.

In other news, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 19,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $95,086.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,235 shares in the company, valued at $954,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

